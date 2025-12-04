Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
41.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Delrecco Gillespie scores 22 and Kent State takes down Austin Peay 96-84

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 22 points as Kent State beat Austin Peay 96-84 on Wednesday.

Gillespie added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Flashes (8-1). Jahari Williamson scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Cian Medley shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points. The Golden Flashes extended their winning streak to eight games.

Collin Parker finished with 29 points, six assists and two blocks for the Governors (4-4). Rashaud Marshall added 23 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay. Zyree Collins finished with 16 points and nine assists.

Kent State led 36-32 at the half. A 10-0 run in the second half turned a four-point deficit into a six-point lead for the Golden Flashes. They outscored Austin Peay by eight points in the final half, as Gillespie led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.