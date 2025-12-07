Skip to main content
Arizona State rolls to 86-70 victory over Oklahoma in nightcap of Jerry Colangelo Classic

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Maurice Odum had 17 points, Anthony Johnson scored 16 off the bench and Arizona State breezed to an 86-70 victory over Oklahoma in Saturday’s nightcap of the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Odum made 4 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Sun Devils (7-2). He added six assists and five rebounds. Johnson made 2 of 2 from distance, 5 of 8 overall and 4 of 5 at the foul line.

Andrija Grbovic and reserve Marcus Adams Jr. both scored 11 for Arizona State.

Reserve Kuol Atak scored 12 — all in the final 10 minutes — on 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc to lead the Sooners (6-3), who saw a four-game win streak end. Tae Davis and Xzayvier Brown both had 11 points and Jeff Nwankwo scored 10 off the bench.

Odum hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in a game-opening 27-9 run by Arizona State that turned into a 47-28 advantage at halftime. Oklahoma shot 28.1% from the floor and missed 14 of 17 from 3-point range before the break. Arizona State shot 55.2% and buried 7 of 10 from distance.

Grbovic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the second half, giving the Sun Devils their largest lead at 25. Oklahoma got no closer than 14 from there.

Oklahoma State (9-0) held off Grand Canyon (5-4) in the opener of the one-day event, 84-78.

Up next

Oklahoma: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Arizona State: Hosts Northern Arizona on Tuesday.

