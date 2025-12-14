Miller scores 31 as Portland State knocks off George Fox 94-50

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s career-high 31 points led Portland State over George Fox 94-50 on Saturday.

Miller also added nine rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (6-3). Sebastian Tidor scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jaylin Henderson had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bruins were led by Sydney Natche, who posted nine points. George Fox also got eight points from Donovan Cooks. Noah Marte also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press