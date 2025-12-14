Skip to main content
Miller scores 31 as Portland State knocks off George Fox 94-50

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s career-high 31 points led Portland State over George Fox 94-50 on Saturday.

Miller also added nine rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (6-3). Sebastian Tidor scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jaylin Henderson had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bruins were led by Sydney Natche, who posted nine points. George Fox also got eight points from Donovan Cooks. Noah Marte also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

