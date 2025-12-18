Scott scores 33, Williams has triple-double, and UAPB beats Champion Christian 138-73

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jaquan Scott’s 33 points and Quion Williams’ triple-double led UAPB over Champion Christian 138-73 on Wednesday.

Williams posted 29 points, 14 rebounds and 18 assists for UAPB, which had three players score more than 20 points and seven players reach double figures. The Golden Lions were powered inside by Scott, who turned in a massive 33-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Trevon Payton, who added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Mirhosseini went 8 of 17 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points.

Cade Wilson led the way for the Tigers with 17 points. Champion Christian also got 12 points from Cameron Parker. Fred’travious Benjamin finished with 11 points and four assists. The Tigers extended their losing streak to six in a row.

UAPB is off until Jan. 3.

___

By The Associated Press