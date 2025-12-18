Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McNeil hits 11 3-pointers, scores career-high 47 to lead N.C. State over Texas Southern 108-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News
TSU NC State Basketball

TSU NC State Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. hit a program-record 11 3-pointers and had career highs with 47 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State to a 108-72 rout over Texas Southern on Wednesday night.

McNeil broke the record with his 10th 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining. McNeil finished 12-of-18 shooting and 11 of 17 from distance, and he made all 12 of his free-throw attempts. McNeil’s previous career best was a 27-point, five-rebound effort in a 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro on Nov. 12.

Jerry Deng made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for N.C. State (8-4), which rebounded from a 77-76 overtime loss against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Quadir Copeland had nine of the Wolfpacks’ 21 assists.

N.C. State shot 51% (34 of 57) from the floor and hit 17 of its 40 shots from long range.

Zaire Hayes scored 16 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Texas Southern (1-8). Troy Hupstead grabbed nine rebounds to go with 11 points.

McNeil made 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and had seven rebounds to help the Wolfpack build a 51-28 halftime advantage.

It was N.C. State’s annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum, its home from 1949-1999. The Wolfpack are 27-2 since the 1999-2000 season when playing at Reynolds Coliseum.

Up next

N.C. State faces Mississippi on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Texas Southern hosts Abilene Christian on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.