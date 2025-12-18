Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jordan Burks scores 17 points and UCF defeats Mercer 81-63 for eighth straight win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Burks scored 17 points, Jamichael Stillwell had a double-double, and UCF defeated Mercer 81-63 on Wednesday night, giving the Knights their eighth straight win.

UCF (9-1) has won eight in a row for the first time since the 2004-05 team also won eight straight. The Knights extended the best start under head coach Johnny Dawkins, who took over in 2016.

The Knights led 28-22 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half before a 3-pointer by Chris Johnson started a 7-2 run that gave them an 11-point lead, 35-24. Connor Serven’s 3-pointer got the Bears within 35-27 at halftime.

Central Florida scored the first five points of the second half for a 40-27 lead. The Knights led by double digits the rest of the way. The lead reached 20 points with a little over a minute remaining.

Riley Kugel scored 16 points and Themus Fulks 14 for UCF. Stillwell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Brady Shoulders scored 14 points, Armani Mighty 13 and Baraka Okojie 10 for the Bears (7-4). Mighty had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Mercer has lost two in a row, including a 70-63 loss to Clemson last Saturday that snapped the Bears’ five-game winning streak. Three of Mercer’s four losses have been to teams from a power conference.

Up next

UCF: The Knights host FGCU on Saturday.

Mercer: The Bears travel across the country to play at Washington State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.