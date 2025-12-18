Skip to main content
Buttry scores 19 off the bench, Eastern Kentucky takes down Jacksonville State 62-59

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Turner Buttry scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Eastern Kentucky over Jacksonville State 62-59 on Wednesday.

Buttry shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Colonels (4-8). Austin Ball and Juan Cranford Jr. each scored 12 points. Ball shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Cranford shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-6). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 13 points for Jacksonville State. Emondrek Erkins-Ford also had seven points.

Buttry scored 12 points in the first half for Eastern Kentucky, who led 38-29 at halftime. He made two free throws with five seconds left to keep the Colonels ahead. Jacoby Hill missed a 3-point attempt at the final buzzer to end the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

