Pulliam’s 22 lead William & Mary over Radford 96-83

By AP News

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam had 22 points in William & Mary’s 96-83 win against Radford on Thursday.

Pulliam added seven rebounds and three steals for the Tribe (9-3). Reese Miller scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Chase Lowe shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Highlanders (5-8) were led by Dennis Parker Jr., who posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Jaylon Johnson added 19 points, four assists and two steals.

William & Mary took the lead for good with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. The score was 41-38 at halftime, with Pulliam racking up 13 points. Miller scored 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

