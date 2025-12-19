Pulliam’s 22 lead William & Mary over Radford 96-83

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Pulliam had 22 points in William & Mary’s 96-83 win against Radford on Thursday.

Pulliam added seven rebounds and three steals for the Tribe (9-3). Reese Miller scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Chase Lowe shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Highlanders (5-8) were led by Dennis Parker Jr., who posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Jaylon Johnson added 19 points, four assists and two steals.

William & Mary took the lead for good with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. The score was 41-38 at halftime, with Pulliam racking up 13 points. Miller scored 17 points in the second half.

___

By The Associated Press