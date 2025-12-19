Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

South Carolina State beats Brewton-Parker 68-54

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Clark scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat Brewton-Parker 68-54 on Friday.

Clark also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-12). Jayden Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Chris Parker finished with nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in the the first win of the year for the Bulldogs.

Jadon Melvin led the way for the Barons with 19 points. Xavier Gordon-Somers added 11 points for Brewton-Parker, and Abraham Garjah finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.