Tajuan Simpkins scores 22 off the bench, Seton Hall defeats Providence 72-67

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tajuan Simpkins led Seton Hall past Providence on Friday with 22 points off of the bench in a 72-67 win.

Simpkins shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Pirates (11-1, 1-0 Big East Conference). Stephon Payne scored 18 points and added 16 rebounds. Elijah Fisher shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Stefan Vaaks finished with 15 points for the Friars (7-6, 0-2). Providence also got 13 points from Jaylin Sellers. Jamier Jones also recorded 11 points and two steals.

Seton Hall went into halftime ahead of Providence 35-28. Simpkins scored 14 points in the half. Simpkins’ 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining in the game gave Seton Hall the lead for good at 69-67.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

