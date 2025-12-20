Conrad Martinez scores 24 off the bench, High Point takes down La Salle 84-72

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Conrad Martinez’s 24 points off of the bench led High Point to an 84-72 victory over La Salle on Friday.

Martinez shot 7 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (10-3). Braden Hausen went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Owen Aquino had 10 points.

Jaeden Marshall led the Explorers (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Ashton Walker added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for La Salle. Josiah Harris also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

High Point took the lead for good with 18:26 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-29 at halftime, with Aquino racking up eight points. High Point outscored La Salle by six points in the second half, and Martinez scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press