No. 24 Saint Louis beats St. Bonaventure 97-62 to improve to 19-1

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Ishan Sharma scored 29 points and No. 24 Saint Louis routed St. Bonaventure 97-62 on Friday.

The Billikens (19-1, 7-0 Atlantic 10) tied their best start 20-game start in the program’s 110-year history, joining the 1993-94 team. They took control of the game early, dominating from 3-point range, and had a 58-26 lead to end the first half.

Trey Green had 15 points for Saint Louis and Amari McCottry added 12.

The Billikens opened on a 10-2 run and started 6 for 7 from 3-point range. They were 13 for 18 (72.2%) behind the arc in the first half and finished 19 of 33.

Saint Louis shot 64.7% in the first half (22 of 34) compared with just 33.3% for the Bonnies (10 of 30). Sharma had 18 points in the first half and was 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

The struggles continued for the Bonnies (12-8, 1-6), who have lost six of their last seven games. St. Bonaventure was just 1 for 8 (12.5%) on 3s in the first half. Davonte Bowen had 17 points for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II had 12.

Up next

Saint Louis: Hosts George Washington on Tuesday.

St. Bonaventure: Visits Duquesne on Wednesday.

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press