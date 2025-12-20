No. 3 South Carolina overpowers Florida Gulf Coast 105-43

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 29 points, Madina Okot scored 27 and No. 3 South Carolina overpowered Florida Gulf Coast 105-43 on Saturday.

Edwards had 10 rebounds and Okot 12 as the Gamecocks’ wrapped up a two-game road trip to Florida. They won at South Florida 103-44 on Thursday.

The Gamecocks (12-1) have won by at least 40 points in eight games this season.

Ta’Niya Latson added 15 points and Maryam Dauda 12.

FGCU (3-6) made its first three field goals — all 3-pointers — to take an early 9-5 lead. South Carolina responded with a 15-0 run.

The Gamecocks led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Spurts of 12-2 and 13-3 gave the Gamecocks a 53-21 lead at halftime. They led 79-31 after three quarters.

South Carolina not only shot 63% from the field, but also had a 51-18 margin in rebounds and 74-10 advantage in points in the paint.

FGCU, which has made 14 NCAA Tournaments since 2006 and beat Stanford earlier this season, also has played Indiana (10-2), Troy (10-1) and Davidson (9-4).

Sinai Douglas had 14 points and Cerina Rolle 10 for FGCU. The Eagles scored 21 of their 43 points on 3-pointers.

Up next

Florida Gulf Coast: Hosts Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

South Carolina: Hosts Providence on Dec. 28.

