Woidke scores 19 as Kent State defeats UMass 69-59

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Quinn Woidke led Kent State past UMass on Saturday with 19 points off of the bench in a 69-59 Mid-American Conference opener.

Woidke shot 6 for 15 (4 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (10-2, 1-0). Delrecco Gillespie scored 18 points and added 20 rebounds. Rob Whaley Jr. had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

The Minutemen (8-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Leonardo Bettiol, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Daniel Hankins-Sanford added 11 points and 12 rebounds for UMass. Marcus Banks finished with nine points. The Minutemen ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Kent State took the lead with 13:04 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Woidke led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-24 at the break.

Kent State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 43-29 with 15:31 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press