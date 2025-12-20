Skip to main content
Redmond, Thomas each score 20 as Northwestern State beats Southern University-New Orleans 108-55

By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Justin Redmond and Micah Thomas each scored 20 points as Northwestern State beat Southern University-New Orleans 108-55 on Saturday.

Redmond shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Demons (3-8). Thomas added four steals. Izzy Miles shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Knights were led by Dorian Booker, who recorded 11 points and three blocks. Jaylon Hicks added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

