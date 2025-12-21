Skip to main content
Bukumirovic scores 28 points to lead UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 86-62

By AP News

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic’s 28 points led UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 86-62 on Saturday.

Bukumirovic shot 12 for 15, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (9-4, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Matas Deniusas scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Mekhi Cameron led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1) with 19 points, the only player in double figures.

The Skyhawks took a slim, 32-31 lead into the break, but used runs of 7-0 and 8-0 in the second half to great a healthy buffer from the Golden Eagles. The Skyhawks capitalized on 15 Golden Eagles turnovers, turning them into a 23-3 advantage on points off turnovers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

