Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jackson scores 18 as Arkansas State beats Southern Miss 93-86

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Chandler Jackson’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 93-86 on Saturday.

Jackson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line for the Red Wolves (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Jalen Hampton shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tylik Weeks led the way for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1) with 25 points. Southern Miss got 16 points and six rebounds from Brewer Carruth. Curt Lewis scored 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.