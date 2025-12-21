Olivia Miles scores 29 points in No. 9 TCU women’s win but comes up short of triple-double

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 29 points, but came up short of a record fourth consecutive triple-double, and No. 9 TCU opened the Big 12 season with a 77-55 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Miles, a senior transfer from Notre Dame, had eight rebounds and four assists. She registered triple-doubles in TCU’s last three games but did not become the first Division I player with four in a row.

TCU’s Marta Suarez, who also had a triple-double last time out, scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Horned Frogs won their 34th consecutive home game, edging ahead of Texas which has won 33 in a row at home. The Longhorns go for No. 34 against South Dakota State on Sunday.

Saturday’s win was TCU’s 11th straight against Big 12 opponents, a streak that started after last season’s 59-50 loss at Kansas State on Feb. 5. The Horned Frogs (13-0) have won 26 of their last 27 games overall, the loss coming to Texas in the regional finals of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

There were seven lead changes in the first quarter but TCU scored the last six points to lead 20-15. In the second quarter, Suarez and Miles each scored six points and the Horned Frogs extended their lead to 39-26 at halftime.

TCU outscored the Wildcats 8-2 over the final 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter and led 59-37 heading to the fourth. The closest Kansas State got in the fourth quarter was 17 points on three separate occasions.

Taryn Sides and Jenessa Cotton had 10 points each for Kansas State (7-7).

Clara Silva had 14 points and 10 rebounds for TCU.

Up next

Kansas State hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

TCU plays at BYU on Dec. 31.

