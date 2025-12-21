Donovan Draper scores 15 as Navy routs D-III’s Rosemont 70-23

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Donovan Draper scored 15 points as Navy beat Division III member Rosemont 70-23 on Sunday.

Draper added six rebounds and three steals for the Midshipmen (8-5). Aidan Kehoe added nine points while going 3 of 4 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and also had 10 rebounds.

Brandon Moore led the Ravens with seven points.

Navy took the lead with 19:43 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Draper led the team with nine points for a 35-12 advantage at the break.

By The Associated Press