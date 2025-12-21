Mincy’s 26 lead George Mason past Loyola (MD) 86-79

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 26 points as George Mason beat Loyola (MD) 86-79 on Sunday.

Mincy shot 7 of 15 from the field and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Patriots (11-1). Jahari Long scored 18 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Riley Allenspach shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Braeden Speed finished with 24 points and six assists for the Greyhounds (4-9). Jacob Theodosiou added 22 points and four assists for Loyola (MD). Jordan Stiemke also had 11 points, four assists and three blocks.

Mincy scored 12 points in the first half, and George Mason went into the break trailing 40-35. George Mason used an 11-0 second-half run to erase an eight-point deficit and take the lead at 46-43 with 15:21 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Mincy scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press