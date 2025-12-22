Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Josh Dixon scores 28 to propel Milwaukee to 81-71 victory over Cleveland State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Dixon had 28 points in Milwaukee’s 81-71 victory over Cleveland State on Sunday.

Dixon shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Danilo Jovanovich scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Chandler Jackson shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Chevalier Emery led the way for the Vikings (4-10, 0-3) with 22 points. Tre Beard added 14 points and six rebounds. Holden Pierre-Louis finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.