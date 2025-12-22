Josh Dixon scores 28 to propel Milwaukee to 81-71 victory over Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Dixon had 28 points in Milwaukee’s 81-71 victory over Cleveland State on Sunday.

Dixon shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Danilo Jovanovich scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Chandler Jackson shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Chevalier Emery led the way for the Vikings (4-10, 0-3) with 22 points. Tre Beard added 14 points and six rebounds. Holden Pierre-Louis finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

By The Associated Press