Cade Tyson continues to sizzle, scores 24 for Minnesota in 78-50 win over Campbell

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Tyson had 24 points and all five starters scored in double digits in Minnesota’s 78-50 victory over Campbell on Sunday.

Tyson, who scored a career-high 38 points last time out, made 10 of 15 shots against the Fightin’ Camels. He had seven rebounds and five assists.

Isaac Asuma scored 15 points, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson 14, Langston Reynolds 12 and Bobby Durkin 11 for the Golden Gophers (7-5). Minnesota had two bench points, from Nehemiah Turner.

Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 for Campbell (5-7).

Minnesota scored the first 12 points of the game and held Campbell to 30% shooting in the first half. Tyson scored 10 of the Gophers’ last 12 points of the half, including two 3-pointers in the final 1:35, and they led 41-22 at the break.

Minnesota shot it at a 61% clip in the second half, 58% for the game. Campbell improved to 42% in the second half, 35% for the game. Asuma had 10 points in the second half.

Minnesota improved to 7-0 at home.

Campbell has played Wisconsin, West Virginia, Penn State, Wake Forest and Minnesota from major conferences and No. 7 Gonzaga in a challenging non-conference schedule.

Up next

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers host Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 29.

Campbell: Green Bay visits on Tuesday.

