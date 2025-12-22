Hannah Hildago posts triple-double in No. 20 Notre Dame women’s 110-38 win over Bellarmine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hildago had 30 points, 13 steals and 10 assists for her second career triple-double and No. 20 Notre Dame defeated Bellarmine 110-38 on Sunday.

Hildago picked up the three assists she needed in the fourth quarter to get the triple-double then was subbed out. Hildago’s other double-double came in 2023. She also broke a tie with Arike Ogunbowale for the most 30-point games in program history with 12.

Cassandre Prosper added 20 points and 14 rebounds and Gisela Sanchez 17 points and 10 boards for the Fighting Irish (9-2), who won their fourth straight. Vanessa de Jesus scored 15 points, Iyana Moore 13 and Malaya Cowles 10.

Rose Jamison scored 17 points to lead the Knights (2-11), who lost their eighth in a row.

In Notre Dame’s previous game, a 78-65 win over James Madison, Hidalgo scored 13 points, her 77th consecutive game of 10-plus points. to set a school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games. Against Bellarmine, Hidalgo already had 14 points by the end of the first quarter when the Fighting Irish led 36-13.

Notre Dame scored 18 straight points to lead by 41 late in the second quarter before going into the break with a 59-20 lead.

Bellarmine scored only seven points in each of the second and third quarters and trailed 89-27 heading into the final period.

The Irish shot 54% to 26% for Bellarmine and scored 53 points off 33 turnovers.

Notre Dame reached the century mark for the second time this season having beaten Chicago State 116-58 on Nov. 9.

Up next

Bellarmine is home against Queens on Jan. 1.

Notre Dame is home against Pittsburgh on Dec. 29.

