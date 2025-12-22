Shackelford scores 21 as Bowling Green throttles NAIA’s Siena Heights 125-66

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Josiah Shackelford came off the bench to score 21, leading Bowling Green past NAIA member Siena Heights 125-66 on Monday.

Shackelford added five rebounds for the Falcons (10-3). Makhi Leach had 15 points and Troy Glover scored 13 with both making 6 of 8 shots from the field.

Joshua Wilson finished with 18 points to lead the Saints. Jack Olis had 11 points and Nick Sobush scored 10.

Bowling Green took the lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Shackelford led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 52-28 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press