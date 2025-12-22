Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
61.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brayden Maldonado scores 15 to lead Seattle University over UTSA 71-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brayden Maldonado’s 15 points helped Seattle University defeat UTSA 71-68 on Monday.

Maldonado shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Redhawks (11-2). Junseok Yeo scored 13 points and Austin Maurer added 11 with seven rebounds.

Macaleab Rich led the way for the Roadrunners (4-8) with 25 points. Jamir Simpson totaled 20 points and six assists. Matheo Coffi had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Seattle U went into the half leading UTSA 37-24. Yeo put up seven points in the half. Seattle U took the lead for good with 2:08 remaining in the second half on a layup from Yeo to make it a 65-64 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.