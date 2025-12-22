Brayden Maldonado scores 15 to lead Seattle University over UTSA 71-68

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brayden Maldonado’s 15 points helped Seattle University defeat UTSA 71-68 on Monday.

Maldonado shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Redhawks (11-2). Junseok Yeo scored 13 points and Austin Maurer added 11 with seven rebounds.

Macaleab Rich led the way for the Roadrunners (4-8) with 25 points. Jamir Simpson totaled 20 points and six assists. Matheo Coffi had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Seattle U went into the half leading UTSA 37-24. Yeo put up seven points in the half. Seattle U took the lead for good with 2:08 remaining in the second half on a layup from Yeo to make it a 65-64 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press