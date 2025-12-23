Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Malith’s 24 lead SIU Edwardsville over Western Illinois 66-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith had 24 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 66-61 win against Western Illinois on Monday.

Malith added six rebounds for the Cougars (8-5, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Campion added nine points while going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Jo Valrie had nine points and went 3 of 5 from the field.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Leathernecks (4-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Western Illinois also got 11 points from Isaiah Griffin. Antwaun Massey had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.