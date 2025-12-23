Malith’s 24 lead SIU Edwardsville over Western Illinois 66-61

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith had 24 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 66-61 win against Western Illinois on Monday.

Malith added six rebounds for the Cougars (8-5, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Campion added nine points while going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Jo Valrie had nine points and went 3 of 5 from the field.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Leathernecks (4-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Western Illinois also got 11 points from Isaiah Griffin. Antwaun Massey had 11 points and two steals.

