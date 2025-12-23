Skip to main content
Hubbard puts up 22 in Abilene Christian’s 75-68 victory over Texas Southern

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard scored 22 points as Abilene Christian beat Texas Southern 75-68 on Monday.

Hubbard had six rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (8-5). Rich Smith scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Zy Wright had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (1-9) were led by Zytarious Mortle, who posted 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bryce Roberts added 16 points and two steals for Texas Southern. Troy Hupstead also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

