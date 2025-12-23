Wilkerson scores 23 points, DeVries notches double-double to lead Indiana 81-60 past Siena

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson poured in 23 points, Tucker DeVries secured a double-double, and Indiana beat Siena 81-60 on Monday.

Wilkerson was 7-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists, and notched a ninth-straight game with double-digit scoring. He’s scored at least 18 points in each of the Hoosiers’ last four home games.

DeVries had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tayton Conerway also had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Nick Dorn was 3 of 6 from 3-point territory and scored 11.

The Hoosiers (10-3) opened the game on an 11-0 run, and closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 46-20 lead into the break. Wilkerson provided 19 points and DeVries had 12 in the half.

Francis Folefac had 19 points and a couple of blocks for the Saints (9-4) before fouling out with 4:12 remaining. Gavin Doty had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Christian Jones added 10 points and Antonio Chandler had nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds to go with three steals.

After exchanging 3-pointers to open the second half, the Saints went on a 16-5 run to trim a 26-point deficit to 15 with 11:21 remaining. That was as close as it would get in the second half. It was the first meeting between the teams.

