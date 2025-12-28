Skip to main content
Haggerty erupts for 23 second-half points as Kansas State takes down Louisiana-Monroe, 94-85

By AP News

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half as Kansas State held on to defeat Louisiana-Monroe, 94-85 on Sunday.

Haggerty, who was third in the nation in scoring (22.8 points per game) entering the game, was 0-for-6 from the field in the first half. He went 7-for-10 (9-for-9 on free throws) the rest of the way to earn his ninth 20-point game of the year. He also grabbed eight rebounds to pace K-State.

Nate Johnson added 14 points and Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 11 for the Wildcats (9-4) as they finished their non-conference slate on a four-game winning streak.

ULM led for much of the first half until the Wildcats took the lead for good on David Castillo’s three-pointer that started an 8-0 run. K-State led 46-36 at the half, and stretched their lead to as many as 20 points in the second frame.

The Warhawks (3-11) were led by Krystian Lewis (25 points) and Lavell Brodnex (21 points, eight rebounds), and MJ Russell chipped in with 17 points.

K-State shot 47% from the field and 29% from deep, out-rebounded ULM 43-30, and got 28 bench points to ULM’s 8.

Up next

Kansas State begins their Big 12 schedule on Saturday when they host BYU.

Louisiana-Monroe hosts Southern Miss on Thursday.

