Bruns scores 23 as South Dakota defeats NAIA-member Mount Marty 85-61

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns’ 23 points helped South Dakota defeat Mount Marty 85-61 on Sunday.

Bruns added six rebounds for the Coyotes (8-7). Jordan Crawford scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and eight rebounds. Cameron Fens shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Sutton Arend led the way for the Lancers with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Edman added 11 points and two blocks for NAIA-member Mount Marty. Thalen Schroeder had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press