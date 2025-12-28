Thomas Batties II scores 22 to lead Harvard to 78-69 victory over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Thomas Batties II’s 22 points helped Harvard defeat Colgate 78-69 on Sunday.

Batties also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Crimson (7-7). Chandler Pigge scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tey Barbour shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

The Raiders (6-7) were led in scoring by Jalen Cox, who finished with 19 points, eight assists and two steals. Andrew Alekseyenko added 17 points and seven rebounds. Ben Tweedy had 17 points and four assists.

A 12-0 run in the first half gave Harvard a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Harvard ahead 36-33 behind 12 points from Batties. Harvard used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 52-50 with 12:03 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Batties scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press