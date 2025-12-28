Blakes’ 21, Mitchell’s 16 power No. 12 Vanderbilt women past Stonehill 109-50

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes racked up 21 points and dished seven assists, Aiyana Mitchell added 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and No. 12 Vanderbilt rolled past Stonehill 109-50 on Sunday.

The Commodores finished their nonconference slate at a perfect 13-0, their third-best start in program history. They were last 13-0 or better in the 1995-96 season, when they began 14-0.

Vanderbilt had four other players join Blakes and Mitchell in double figures, with Sacha Washington scoring 14 and Jada Brown, Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, and Justine Pissott each tallying 12.

Blakes and Aubrey Galvan each dished out seven assists and grabbed five steals. Brown had a game-high six steals as the Commodores forced 35 turnovers and scored 46 points off of them.

Vanderbilt was dominant in the paint, scoring 64 of their points beneath the basket. They led for all but the first 49 seconds of the contest, and carried a 60-17 lead into halftime.

The Skyhawks (4-7) were led by Julia Webster’s 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Up next

No. 12 Vanderbilt starts SEC play at Arkansas on Thursday.

Stonehill visits New Haven to begin their Northeast Conference schedule on Friday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball