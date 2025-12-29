Williams scores 19, Mercer knocks off Baptist University of Florida 122-49

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 19 points as Mercer beat Baptist University of Florida 122-49 on Sunday.

Williams added seven rebounds for the Bears (8-5). Baraka Okojie scored 14 points and added six rebounds and nine assists. Jaydon Cole had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Eagles were led by Thomas Curlee, who posted 13 points and seven rebounds. Amonte Harmon added nine points for Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. David Pina finished with five points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press