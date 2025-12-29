Skip to main content
Jones scores 18 as Radford beats Shenandoah 87-44

By AP News

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Del Jones had 18 points in Radford’s 87-44 win over Shenandoah on Sunday.

Jones had five assists and four steals for the Highlanders (7-8). Frederik Erichsen shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Gabriel Ferreira shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Ellis Wright, who finished with 10 points. Joseph Baldwin added nine points for Shenandoah, and Landon Russ had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

