New Mexico State beats University of the Southwest 104-33

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jemel Jones’ 19 points helped New Mexico State defeat NAIA-member Southwest of New Mexico 104-33 on Sunday.

Jones went 8 of 11 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (8-3). Julius Mims added 17 points while going 8 of 10 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Kyrese Mullen shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Mustangs were led by EJay Scroggins, who posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

New Mexico State took the lead for good with 19:19 left in the first half. The score was 52-17 at halftime, with Mims racking up 15 points. New Mexico State pulled away with a 24-3 run in the second half to extend a 53-point lead to 74 points. They outscored Southwest by 36 points in the final half, as Jones led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press