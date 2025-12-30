Copeland scores 18 off the bench, Ball State takes down Earlham 93-30

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Preston Copeland scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Ball State past Earlham 93-30 on Monday.

The 63-point win is the second-largest margin in Ball State’s program history, just one point shy of the record 64-point spread (Ball State 116, Cardinal Stritch 52 on Dec. 21, 1989).

Copeland shot 8 of 10 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (4-9, 0-1 Mid-American Conference). Devon Barnes added 17 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Kody Clancy finished with 11 points.

The Quakers were led by Manntavius Goodman, who posted seven points.

Ball State took the lead for good with 19:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 48-8 at halftime, with Elmore James racking up 10 points in the frame. Ball State extended its lead to 75-14 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run.

