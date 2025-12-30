Punch scores 20 as TCU routs Jackson State 115-64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Punch scored 20 points and six TCU players scored in double figures in a 115-64 rout of Jackson State on Monday.

Punch was 8-of-12 shooting, along with five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Micah Robinson had 19 points and eight assists. Xavier Edmonds scored 16 to go with five rebounds before fouling out. Liutauras Lelevicius had 15 points, along with five rebounds. Kayden Edwards had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jace Posey scored 12 points and Brock Harding had 10 assists.

Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points and distributed six assists, Dorian McMillan scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jayme Mitchell Jr. scored 13 points for the Tigers (1-12).

The Horned Frogs never trailed, opening the game on a 10-0 run. They added runs of 9-0 and 10-0 to take a 55-32 halftime lead. Punch and Edmonds each scored 10, and Lelevicius, Robinson and Kayden Edwards all scored nine.

They opened the second half on an 8-0 run with six points from Punch, creating a 34-point buffer.

The Horned Frogs (10-3) shot 65% (45-69) from the field and 48% from 3-point range (13-27). They converted the Tigers’ 17 turnovers into a 28-6 advantage on points off turnovers, and a 35-2 advantage on fast break points. They also outscored the Tigers 56-16 in the paint.

Up next

TCU: The Horned Frogs host Baylor on Saturday as they enter the bulk of their Big 12 schedule.

Jackson State: The Tigers open their Southwestern Athletic slate against Alcorn State on Saturday.