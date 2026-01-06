Thompson scores 26, Columbia defeats Cornell 104-99

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 26 points and Kenny Noland added 23 as Columbia beat Cornell 104-99 on Monday.

Thompson shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the free-throw line, and Noland shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line. Hampton Sanders shot 5 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points for the Lions (12-3, 1-0 Ivy League).

The Big Red (7-7, 0-1) were led by Cooper Noard, who recorded 23 points and five assists. Jake Fiegen added 17 points and three steals for Cornell. Josh Baldwin had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Lions have scored at least 100 points in back-to-back games and three times this season.

