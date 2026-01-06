Tariq Francis scores 30, Rutgers beats Oregon 88-85 in overtime

Skip to main content
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis made 10 of 16 from the field, hit 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, and scored 30 points to help Rutgers beat Oregon 88-85 in overtime on Monday night.

Darren Buchanan Jr. hit a corner 3-pointer and threw down a two-hand dunk before Francis made a jumper that capped a 7-1 spurt and gave Rutgers (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) an 87-82 lead with 1:09 to play.

Buchanan, Jamichael Davis and Lino Mark each scored 13 points for the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-1 Francis, a junior NJIT transfer, has scored 100 in the past four games — all coming off the bench.

Nate Bittle tied his season high with 28 points for Oregon (8-7, 1-3). Wei Lin, who went into the game shooting 20.7% (6 of 29) from 3-point range, hit six 3s and finished with 23 points — both career highs. Kwame Evans Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Mark made a layup that made it 66-65 with 4:53 left in regulation and the Scarlet Knights led until Lin hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds to go that made it 76-all.

Oregon used an 18-5 run late in the first half to take a nine-point lead and led 45-37 at halftime. Buchanan hit a jumper that gave Rutgers its first lead of the second half with 13:32 left in ths second half.

Jackson Shelstad (injury) did not play for Oregon. The 6-foot-1 junior is second on the team in scoring (15.9 per game) and leads the Ducks in assists (4.9) and steals (1.4).

Oregon’s Takai Simpkins fouled out with 3:54 left in regulation. .

Rutgers made 30 of 34 from the free-throw line.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Ohio State on Thursday.

Rutgers: Visits No. 16 Illinois on Thursday.

