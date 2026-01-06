Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fox’s 18 lead Yale past Brown 70-53

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Riley Fox had 18 points in Yale’s 70-53 win against Brown on Monday.

Fox shot 8 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 Ivy League). Samson Aletan scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Nick Townsend shot 2 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (6-8, 0-1) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Adrian Uchidiuno added 14 points for Brown. Luke Paragon had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.