Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

SE Louisiana defeats Lamar 60-52

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jeremy Elyzee and Jalen Forrest scored nine points apiece in Southeastern Louisiana’s 60-52 victory against Lamar on Monday.

Elyzee also contributed five rebounds and Forrest made 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Etim Ubong-Abasi shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points for the Lions (5-10, 2-4 Southland Conference).

The Cardinals (7-8, 2-4) were led by Andrew Holifield, who posted 17 points. Lamar also got 10 points from King-Njhsanni Wilhite. Eian Lowe also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.