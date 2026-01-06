Skip to main content
Coffee scores 21 in Grambling’s 84-67 victory over Texas Southern

By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III scored 21 points and Derrius Ward scored 20 as Grambling beat Texas Southern 84-67 on Monday night.

Coffee also added seven rebounds and Ward made 7 for 9 from the field, 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and grabbed five rebounds. Devyn Franklin had 10 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Zaire Hayes finished with 25 points for the Tigers (2-11, 0-2). Troy Hupstead added 11 points and six rebounds for Texas Southern. Alex Anderson had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

