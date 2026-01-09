Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Montas’ 27 help UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 77-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Angel Montas scored 27 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 77-63 on Thursday night.

Montas had six rebounds for the River Hawks (7-10, 2-0 America East Conference). Austin Green scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 7 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Darrel Yepdo shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Aaron Davis led the way for the Bulldogs (5-11, 1-1) with 21 points. Timofei Rudovskii added 15 points and two blocks for Bryant. Ashley Sims II finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.