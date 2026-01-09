Montas’ 27 help UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 77-63

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Angel Montas scored 27 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 77-63 on Thursday night.

Montas had six rebounds for the River Hawks (7-10, 2-0 America East Conference). Austin Green scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 7 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Darrel Yepdo shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Aaron Davis led the way for the Bulldogs (5-11, 1-1) with 21 points. Timofei Rudovskii added 15 points and two blocks for Bryant. Ashley Sims II finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press