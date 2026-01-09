Bryson Dawkins scores 21 to lead Youngstown State over Bryant & Stratton 99-61

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins’ 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat Bryant & Stratton (Ohio) 99-61 on Friday.

Dawkins also had eight rebounds for the Penguins (9-9, 2-5 Horizon League). Cris Carroll scored 18 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. Rich Rolf had 15 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bobcats were led by Greg Thurman, who posted 12 points. Tareeq Roper added 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press