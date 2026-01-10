Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mercyhurst earns 70-69 win over Wagner

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 23 points as Mercyhurst beat Wagner 70-69 on Saturday.

Blunt shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Lakers (7-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Qadir Martin added 11 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line while he also had six blocks. Deshaun Jackson Jr. had nine points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Nick Jones finished with 20 points for the Seahawks (6-9, 1-3). Eduardo Placer added 11 points for Wagner. Michael Cooper also had nine points and six rebounds.

Mercyhurst led by four before Wagner’s Jones made a 3-pointer at the end.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.