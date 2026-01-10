Armstrong scores 17, UMBC beats New Hampshire 75-74

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong’s 17 points helped UMBC defeat New Hampshire 75-74 on Saturday.

Belal El Shakery’s layup with seven second left gave UNH at 74-73 lead before Armstrong drew a foul with less than a second remaining and made two free throws for the win.

Armstrong shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Retrievers (9-6, 2-0 America East Conference). Jah’likai King shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Anthony Valentine had 12 points and shot 6 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

El Shakery led the way for the Wildcats (4-12, 0-3) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. John Squire added 13 points for New Hampshire. Kijan Robinson had 11 points.

