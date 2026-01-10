Skip to main content
Armstrong scores 17, UMBC beats New Hampshire 75-74

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong’s 17 points helped UMBC defeat New Hampshire 75-74 on Saturday.

Belal El Shakery’s layup with seven second left gave UNH at 74-73 lead before Armstrong drew a foul with less than a second remaining and made two free throws for the win.

Armstrong shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Retrievers (9-6, 2-0 America East Conference). Jah’likai King shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Anthony Valentine had 12 points and shot 6 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

El Shakery led the way for the Wildcats (4-12, 0-3) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. John Squire added 13 points for New Hampshire. Kijan Robinson had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

