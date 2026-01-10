Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rozier’s 24 lead Winthrop past South Carolina Upstate 71-50

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier scored 24 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina Upstate 71-50 on Saturday.

Rozier shot 9 for 15, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (11-8, 3-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilson had 10 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Breylin Garcia finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (8-10, 0-3). Carmelo Adkins added 14 points for South Carolina Upstate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.