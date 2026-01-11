Jackson’s 21 lead Murray State past Valparaiso 92-79

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 21 points as Murray State beat Valparaiso 92-79 on Saturday.

Jackson also had five assists for the Racers (15-3, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Domon scored 18 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Brayden Shorter had 17 points and shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. The Racers picked up their 11th straight win.

The Beacons (8-9, 2-4) were led by Brody Whitaker, who recorded 19 points. JT Pettigrew added 15 points and two steals for Valparaiso. Justus McNair finished with 12 points.

Murray State took the lead for good with 11:02 remaining in the first half and led 45-36 at halftime, with Shorter racking up 14 points. Domon scored a 15 points in the second half.

