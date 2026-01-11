Joseph scores 23 as Prairie View A&M takes down Mississippi Valley State 70-69

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph’s 23 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 70-69 on Saturday night.

Joseph shot 6 for 16 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (7-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cory Wells added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Lance Williams finish with 14 points.

Daniel Mayfield led the way for the Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Michael James hit a 3-pointer to end it and finished with 19 points for Mississippi Valley State. Lamont Sams also had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Delta Devils prolonged their losing streak to 15 straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press