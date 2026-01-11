Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
40.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr. lead UCLA to 67-55 victory over Maryland

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Maryland UCLA Basketball

Maryland UCLA Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Perry had 16 points, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 and UCLA cruised to a 67-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Dailey added nine rebounds and Perry snagged six for the Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Tyler Bilodeau scored 10.

Elijah Saunders had 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Terrapins (7-9, 0-5), who have dropped three straight. It was the senior’s first double-double this season. Darius Adams totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

Dailey had nine points, Perry scored eight and UCLA took a commanding 38-21 lead into halftime. The Bruins shot 52% (15 for 29) and held Maryland to 30% (9 for 30). UCLA turned the ball over just once before the break, while turning 10 Terrapin turnovers into 12 points.

Maryland whittled away at the deficit until David Coit had a three-point play and George Turkson Jr. followed with two free throws to cut it to 56-51 with 6:18 left. Perry answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 6-0 run and the Bruins coasted to the victory.

UCLA shot 31.8% after halftime and finished at 43.1% overall. Maryland shot 30.3% overall but had a 48-29 advantage on the boards.

Up next

Maryland: At Southern California on Tuesday.

UCLA: At Penn State on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.