Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr. lead UCLA to 67-55 victory over Maryland

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Perry had 16 points, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 and UCLA cruised to a 67-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Dailey added nine rebounds and Perry snagged six for the Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Tyler Bilodeau scored 10.

Elijah Saunders had 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Terrapins (7-9, 0-5), who have dropped three straight. It was the senior’s first double-double this season. Darius Adams totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

Dailey had nine points, Perry scored eight and UCLA took a commanding 38-21 lead into halftime. The Bruins shot 52% (15 for 29) and held Maryland to 30% (9 for 30). UCLA turned the ball over just once before the break, while turning 10 Terrapin turnovers into 12 points.

Maryland whittled away at the deficit until David Coit had a three-point play and George Turkson Jr. followed with two free throws to cut it to 56-51 with 6:18 left. Perry answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 6-0 run and the Bruins coasted to the victory.

UCLA shot 31.8% after halftime and finished at 43.1% overall. Maryland shot 30.3% overall but had a 48-29 advantage on the boards.

Up next

Maryland: At Southern California on Tuesday.

UCLA: At Penn State on Wednesday.

